Location Analytics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc.,

Location Analytics Market is accounted for USD 8.40 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.11% the forecast period . New Growth Forecast Report on Global Location Analytics Market By Application (Risk Management, Emergency Response Management and others), By Software (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding and others), By Service (Consulting Services, System Integration and Deployment and others), By Deployment Model (On-Premises and Hosted), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing and others) and By Geographical Segments- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Teradata Corporation,

TIBCO Software Inc.,

Microsoft,

Google,

Alteryx,

deCarta,

Trimble Navigation,

By Application (Risk Management, Emergency Response Management and others),

By Software (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding and others),

By Service (Consulting Services, System Integration and Deployment and others),

By Deployment Model (On-Premises and Hosted),

Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing and others)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

The Location Analytics Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of industrial agitation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

– Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and expected projections of the industry size from the cost and volume point of view

– Future Opportunities: In this segment of the report, Location Analytics competitors are offered with the data on the future aspects that the Location Analytics industry is likely to provide

– Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the main developments and trends taking place within the Location Analytics marketplace and their anticipated impact at the overall growth

– Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Location Analytics industry segments together with product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

– Regional Analysis: Location Analytics market vendors are served with vital information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus assist them to invest in profitable regions

– Competitive Landscape: This section of the report sheds light on the competitive situation of the Location Analytics market by focusing at the crucial strategies taken up through the players to consolidate their presence inside the Location Analytics industry.

Chapter One: Global Location Analytics Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Location Analytics Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Location Analytics Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Location Analytics Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Location Analytics Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

ToC………….More……

