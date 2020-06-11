Global Silicon Nitride Market Trends And Prospects By 2026 | UBE INDUSTRIES,LTD., Denka Company Limited., AlzChem Group AG, H.C. Starck GmbH

MARKET DEFINITION: GLOBAL SILICON NITRIDE MARKET

Silicon nitride is a dielectric material which usually has high temperature capabilities as compared to the other metals. They are widely used in trench and stacked DRAM capacitors. Reaction bond silicon nitride, sintered silicon nitride and hot pressed silicon nitride are some of the common type of the silicon nitrides. They are usually white in color and have high melting point. These compounds are widely used in applications like bearing, medical devices, electronic circuit manufacturing, metal working tools etc.

MARKET ANALYSIS: GLOBAL SILICON NITRIDE MARKET

Global silicon nitride market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 180.53 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of silicon nitride from various end industries is major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for silicon nitride in medical industry is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for engine downsizing better vehicle performance is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles also propels the growth of this market

Wide application of silicon nitride in aerospace and aeronautical applications also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High production cost is restraining the market growth

Availability of substitutes of silicon nitride is another factor hampering the market growth

Decreasing usage of fossil- fuel based vehicles also impede the growth of this market

Competitive Analysis:

Global silicon nitride market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silicon nitride market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global silicon nitride market are UBE INDUSTRIES,LTD., Denka Company Limited., AlzChem Group AG, H.C. Starck GmbH, 3M, CeramTec, KYOCERA Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, Toshiba Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Reade International Corp, Panadyne, Dynamic Ceramic, SINTX Technologies, CoorsTek Inc., among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH announced that they have acquired H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH so that they can use reaction bonded silicon carbide (RBSiC) processing technology which will help them to produce high quality and rigid shaped materials. It will also help them to produce highly effective production equipment using cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). The main aim of the acquisition is to expand ceramic business globally

In September 2018, CTL Medical announced that they are going to acquire spine business from Amedica. This will help the company to acquire Amedica’s metal and silicon nitride spine portfolio and they will also get access to silicon nitride spine technologies

