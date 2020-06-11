Global Injection Molded Plastics Market Insights By Size, Status And Forecast 2027 | BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation., DuPont, Huntsman International LLC., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Injection Molded Plastics Market

Availability of new technologies for the manufacturing of polyethylene is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising awareness about the advantages of injection molded technology, strict fuel emission standards, availability of advanced technologies for the manufacturing of polyethylene, and rising awareness about the advantages of injection molded plastics such as high durability & strength is also expected to enhance the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Injection molding is a technique which is mainly used for the production of the plastics parts. They are widely used in application such as medical, packaging, automotive, consumer &electronics, building & construction, and healthcare. They usually have high durability and strength. They have the ability to get molded for various times without affecting the quality of the plastics.

Injection molded plastics market will reach an estimated value of USD 529.09 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.13% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for injection molded plastics from automotive and packaging industry will enhance the market growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The major players covered in the injection molded plastics market report are BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation., DuPont, Huntsman International LLC., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., Reliance Industries Limited, Heppner Molds., The Rodon Group, Rutland Plastics Ltd, HTI Plastics, Magna International Inc, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET COUNTRY LEVEL ANALYSIS

Injection molded plasticsmarket is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by source and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the injection molded plastics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia- Pacific dominates the injection molded plastics market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to growth in construction industry and rising demand for processed food & alcohol has increased the demand for automobile packaging.

GLOBAL INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET SCOPE AND MARKET SIZE

Injection molded plastics market is segmented of the basis of source and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the injection molded plastics market is segmented into polypropylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, SAN, high density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, linear low-density polyethylene, polystyrene, polycarbonate, polyether ether ketone, polyethylene terephthalate polyurethane thermoplastics and other.

Based on application, the injection molded plastics market is segmented into medical, packaging, automotive, consumer &electronics, building & construction and healthcare.

