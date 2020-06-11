Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Competitive Analysis With Growth Forecast Till 2026 | 3M; TE Connectivity; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; ACHEM

MARKET DEFINITION: GLOBAL HOT MELT ADHESIVE TAPES MARKET

Hot melt adhesive tapes are sticking products that are equipped with hot melt adhesives and are generally easier to use and apply due to the high sticking bond. These tapes provide more efficient application methods and resistance against tear, exposure against chemicals and other external factors. These tapes are generally utilized on corrugated recyclable boxes, and are highly resistant to exposure of high temperatures.

MARKET ANALYSIS: GLOBAL HOT MELT ADHESIVE TAPES MARKET

Global hot melt adhesive tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.86 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the global growth of the packaging industry and the increased adoption of these products from the same industry vertical.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the levels of usage and preference of hot-melt technology in a number of applications and industry verticals; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of applications of these products from several industry verticals; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of other tapes which provide more resistance to heat such as water-based and solvent-based adhesive tapes; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Volatile nature of raw material prices utilized in the production of these tapes resulting in restriction of market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global hot melt adhesive tapes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hot melt adhesive tapes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hot melt adhesive tapes market are 3M; TE Connectivity; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; ACHEM; tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; Vibac Group S.p.a. .; Intertape Polymer Group;; AMERICAN BILTRITE INC; hyStik Inc; American Casting MFG.; General Sealants; FABO s.p.a.; Irplast S.p.A.; Pitamas; Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc. and PPM Industries SpA.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, H.B. Fuller Company announced that they are displaying several new adhesives for the tapes and packaging market, at the ICE Europe 2019 held in Munich, Germany from 12-14 March, 2019. The company announced that they will showcase hot melt and pressure sensitive adhesives which are specifically designed by scientists working for the organisation termed as “Swift melt 2033” and “Lunamelt HL 2838”.

In April 2015, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced that they had agreed to acquire Novamelt GmbH. This acquisition will significantly expand the adhesive capabilities of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA specifically for hot-melt adhesives as these adhesives are generally utilized in labels and tapes. The solutions acquired with this acquisition are a complement to the existing solutions offered by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA for pressure sensitivity.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY: GLOBAL HOT MELT ADHESIVE TAPES MARKET

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

