Global Fuel Dyes Market Size & Share To See Modest Growth Through 2026 | Johnson Matthey (Tracerco), DOW, BASF SE, SGS SA, Innospec, Marquard & Bahls

MARKET DEFINITION: GLOBAL FUEL DYES MARKET

Fuel dyes is the complex and unsaturated aromatic compound which is added to fuels such as petroleum product, lubricating oils and gasoline to give a permanent colour. They are heat stable highly vigorous colorants available in different forms such as powder, liquid and solvent form. Fuel dyes are soluble in lubricants, polar solvents, and hydrocarbon-based oil.

MARKET ANALYSIS: GLOBAL FUEL DYES MARKET

Global fuel dyes market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The high growth of this market is due to the expanding interest for benzene for different applications in countries including India, China coupled with growing need for energy efficient utilities.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the fuel consumption by automobile and aerospace sector will uplift the fuel dyes market

Increasing demand of aviation and gasoline fuels will boosts the market growth

Rapid growth in textile industries can drive the growth of the market

Increase demand of marine transportation can flourish the marketinthe forecast period

Market Restraints:

Strict government rules and regulations regarding environmental concern will hamper the market growth

High cost of raw materials can restrain the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global fuel dyes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fuel dyes market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global fuel dye market are Johnson Matthey (Tracerco), DOW, BASF SE, SGS SA, Innospec, Marquard & Bahls, John Hogg Technical Solutions, SBZ Corporation, United Color Manufacturing, Inc., Spectronics Corporation, Mid Continental Chemical company Inc, Orient Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., American Gas & Chemical Co. Ltd., Authentix, AXI International, Axyntis Group, Rodanco BV and Sunbelt Corporation among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Archroma had acquired M. Dohmen SA, which is specialized in production of dyes and chemicals for the automotive, carpet and apparel sectors. This launch would help the company in expanding its product portfolio along with serving their customers’ needs and requirements

In April 2017, Milliken & Co. acquired the assets of Keystone Aniline Corp., which is the leading producer of dyes, pigments and polymer. This acquisition had helped the company in expanding their wide array of product portfolio in the global market along with fulfilling the growing needs of the consumer

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY: GLOBAL FUEL DYES MARKET

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

