Digital Neuritis Drug Market Future Prospects 2020 to 2027 || Top Growing Companies are Anesiva, Inc, Centrexion Therapeutics, NEWCHEM, Biofer SPA, Xinhua Pharm, Shanghai General Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Global Digital Neuritis Drug Market By Types (Dorsal Digital Nerves, Palmar Digital Nerves and Plantar Digital Nerves), Mechanism of Action (Anti-inflammatory, , Corticosteroids and Others), Off-Label Drugs (Interferon Beta-1a, Triamcinolone Acetonide, Naproxen Analgesics and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), Treatment (Medication, Ice-Massage and Surgery), Distribution Channel (Direct, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis:

Global Digital Neuritis Drug Market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the lifestyle changes among the people across the world growing healthcare expenditure.

The key market players in the global digital neuritis drug market are Pfizer Inc, Anesiva, Inc, Centrexion Therapeutics, NEWCHEM, Biofer SPA, Xinhua Pharm, Shanghai General Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Zizhu Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Biogen, ALLERGAN, Merck KGaA, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, Gensight Biologics, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc among others.

Market Definition:

Digital neuritis is an inflammation disorder of the nerve tissues which is characterized by pain and tingling in the hand and fingers. It is more prevalent in geriatric population but majorly found in the younger workers with unhealthy lifestyle. People with digital neuritis experienced abnormal burning sensation, weakness as well as loss of coordination in the fingers.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of digital neuritis across the world will drive the market growth Number of clinical trials is continuously increasing for the development of therapeutics for the treatment of digital neuritis; this factor will also boost the market growth



Increasing R&D initiatives and expenditure is another factor uplifting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness amongst people about digital neuritis is hampering the market

Associated side effects of the drugs are expected to impede the market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceutical companies will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation:

By Types

Dorsal Digital Nerves

Palmar Digital Nerves

Plantar Digital Nerves

By Mechanism of Action

Anti-inflammatory

Analgesics

Corticosteroids

Others

By Off-Label Drugs

Interferon beta-1a

Triamcinolone Acetonide

Naproxen Analgesics

Others

By Treatment

Medications

Ice Massage

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Hungary Lithuania Austria Ireland Norway Poland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Peru Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Israel Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Development in the Market

In July 2019, Centrexion Therapeutics is developing CNTX-0290, a SSTR4 agonist for the treatment of chronic pain associated with inflammatory, neuropathic and mixed pain conditions. If the is trial successful, it will change the treatment paradigms across inflammatory disorders and improving millions of patients suffering from pain associated with digital neuritis.

Competitive Analysis:

Global digital neuritis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital neuritis drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

