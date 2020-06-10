Uncategorized
Virtual Classroom Market Competitive Outlook | Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics. And More
Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Virtual Classroom Market Report, History and Forecast to 2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Virtual Classroom Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
Global virtual classroom market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.31% in the forecast period to 2026. Rising demand for connected devices is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Virtual classroom is a classroom where teachers and students get online learning environment so that they can interact with each other. Here they can see and discuss any presentations, can do video conferencing, web-based Voice over IP, live streaming etc. This classroom allows the multiple users to get connected with each other at the same time anywhere. Increasing prevalence for personalized learning experiences is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Market Drivers:
- Rising prevalence for personalized learning experiences is driving the growth of this market
- Technological advancement and development in AR/VR technologies is another factor driving the market
Market Restraints:
- Less availability of resources and base in the industries is restraining the growth of this market
- High price of the AR/VR devices is another factor restraining the market
Important years considered in the study are:
Historical year – 2014-2019;
Base year – 2019;
Forecast period- 2020 to 2026
Key Players Mentioned in the Virtual Classroom Market Research Report: Saba Software, Google, Blackboard Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Sikshana Foundation along with Dell and Karnataka Government announced the launch of their new Sikshana’s Technology in Education Program so that they can encourage the schools to adopt new technologies in teaching. Dell also gifted laptops to the schools so that they can train their students and teachers. The main aim is to help the underprivileged children so that they can adopt these new technologies.
- In July 2018, University of Phoenix announced that they have partnered with Blackboard so that they can provide university Blackboard Learn with the Ultra experience which is next- generation learning management system. It also help the students and faculty to get information with mobile-first design that is connected to the university’s technology ecosystem.
