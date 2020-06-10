ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER MARKET REVENUE AND GROWTH RATE RESEARCH REPORT 2027 | ECOVACS, NEATO ROBOTICS, INC., DYSON, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SAMSUNG

The global Robotic vacuum cleaner business report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Moreover, this research report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of the manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. Keeping in mind the customer requirement, this finest Robotic vacuum cleaner market research report is constructed with the professional and in-depth study of ICT industry. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, the latest tools, and innovative programs is sure to help achieve business goals.

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 18,269.34 million by 2027 from USD 4,679.66 million in 2019. Increasing use of connected devices is driving the growth of the market.

If you are involved in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner and Others), Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), Charging Type (Manual Charging, Automatic Charging), Distribution Channel (Electronic Stores, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Industrial), Country

Key Market Competitors: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industry

The major players covered in the report are ECOVACS, Neato Robotics, Inc., Dyson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Pentair plc., Maytronics, iRobot Corporation, Metapo, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hayward Industries, Inc, Haier lnc., ILIFE INNOVATION LTD., Taurus Group, bObsweep, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, AB Electrolux, and SHARP CORPORATION among other domestic and global players. Robotic vacuum cleaner market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Growing Familiarity and Dependence of People on Robotic Vacuum Cleaner can Enhance Research and Development

Robotic vacuum cleaner market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth with robotic vacuum cleaner sales, services, impact of technological development in software and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the robotic vacuum cleaner market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Analysis

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Robotic Vacuum Cleaner report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, iRobot Corporation, leading company in robotic vacuum cleaner market announced the launch of its most advanced robotic vacuum cleaner which is Roomba s9+. To complement cleaning with mopping iRobot launched also launched Braava jet m6 mopping robot. Imprint Link Technology is inbuilt in these robots to complement each other for automatic vacuuming and mopping. This robot combination will attract customers and increase revenue options for iRobot Corporation.

In September 2018, Hayward Industries, Inc. one of the major players in the market announced acquisition of Paramount Leisure Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of in in-floor pool cleaning systems. With this acquisition Hayward’s product portfolio has increased and Paramount’s reach to customers has widened.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Robotic Vacuum Cleaner overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Robotic Vacuum Cleaner industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

