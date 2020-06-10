North America Health Tourism Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2026| KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bumrungrad International Hospital, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group

North America health tourism market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bumrungrad International Hospital, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, Prince Court Medical Centre, University Hospital Motol, Clinical Center of Serbia, Columbia Asia, Wockhardt Hospitals, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, Asian Heart Institute, Min-Sheng Hospital, Apex Heart Institute, Medical Star, Hospital CMQ, Sani Dental Group, Bravo Development Group, Inc. and Angeles Health International among others

Segmentation: North America Health Tourism Market

North America health tourism market is segmented into three notable segments which are treatment, type of intervention and patient mobility.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into cosmetic surgery, dentistry, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, bariatric surgery, reproductive, oncology, transplantation, eye surgery, diagnostics and others In March 2018, Prince Court Medical Centre was acquired by Khazanah Nasional Bhd for an undisclosed sum which will assist both the companies to share their services and get operational support.

On the basis of type of intervention, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, bio-medicine, medicaments & medical devices, complementary medicines, non-medical facilities and others In April 2019, Wockhardt Hospital performed a new technology based bypass cardiac surgery and it was mentioned to be successful. The expansion will help the hospital to introduce a new technology which will increase its business.

On the basis of Patient mobility, the market is segmented into temporary visitors, long term residents, outsourced patients and common borders In March, Raffles Medical Group expanded to a fully medical complex specialist centre in order to grow its clinical services among its patients and to meet the growing patient’s needs. The expansion will help the medical group to treat more number of patients in less amount of time.



