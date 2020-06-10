Natural Language Processing (NLP) In healthcare and Life Sciences Market To Register Explosive Growth: Apixio, Aylien, Dolbey Systems, Fluxifi, HP, IBM, Linguamatics, Mmodal, Netbase, Nuance Communication, SAS Institute,

Natural Language Processing (NLP) In healthcare and Life Sciences Market is accounted for USD 1.12 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% the forecast period

This Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences report provides in depth qualitative insights, historical data and sustainable projections and assumptions about the market size. The report focuses on the volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a worldwide point of view, this report represents overall market Size by analyzing information and future prospect. Provincially, this report centers around a few key regions such as North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Market Definition: Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market

Natural language processing (NLP) is the innovation which helps machines in understanding both written and spoken human language by analyzing human to computer collaboration. NLP strategies extraction of data from the large amount of clinical information and enhance it viably for improved preparing and examination. Because of this, various healthcare services suppliers are searching for arrangements that consolidate top of the line NLP innovations.

Company Coverage of Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

3M,

Apple,

Google,

Microsoft,

A3logics,

AlchemyAPI,

Apixio, Aylien, Dolbey Systems, Fluxifi, HP, IBM, Linguamatics, Mmodal, Netbase, Nuance Communication, SAS Institute, Textalytics and Verint Systems.

Key Segmentation

The global NLP in healthcare and life science market is based on component, type, application, deployment model, and geographical segments.

Based on component, the global NLP in healthcare and life science market is segmented technology and services. Technology is further sub segmented into interactive voice response (IVR), optical character recognition (OCR), pattern and image recognition, auto coding, classification and categorization, text analytics and speech analytics. Service is further sub segmented into support and maintenance and professional services.

Based on type, the global NLP in healthcare and life science market is segmented into rule-based, statistical and hybrid.

Based on application, the global NLP in healthcare and life science market is segmented into machine translation, automated information extraction, report generation, predictive risk analytics and others (question answering, dialogue systems, email filtering, spelling correction, and search engine).

Based on deployment model, the global NLP in healthcare and life science market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on Geography, the global NLP in healthcare and life science market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market

The global NLP in healthcare and life science market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of NLP in healthcare and life science market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Content: Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Natural Language Processing (NLP) In Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Forecast

