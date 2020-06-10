Mobile Location Based Services Market COVID-19 Impact, Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2029

Mobile Location Based Services Market Research Report 2020-2029 discusses the various factors driving and restraining the market that will help the future market growth with a promising CAGR. This research report offers a comprehensive collection of data on different market factors covering crucial details. The report also studies the competitive landscape of the Mobile Location Based Services Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product/service value and production.

Mobile Location Based Services research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the market, including the government policy, competitive landscape, present and historical data, current market trends, technological innovation, emerging technologies and the technical progress in related industries, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Masternaut Ltd, TeleCommunication Systems Inc, Intersec Group, WifiSLAM Inc, Aruba Networks Inc, Meridian Apps Inc, Ruckus Wireless Inc, Google LLC, Facebook Inc, CloudMade Ltd

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Location Based Services market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Mobile Location Based Services market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Mobile Location Based Services Market Based On technology, product, end-user, application, and region:

Global market segmentation by technology:

Context aware technology

Observed Time Difference of Arrival (OTDOA) and Enhanced Observed Time Difference of Arrival (E-OTDOA)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC)

Satellite, microwave and infrared sensors

Wi-Fi, ultra-wide band (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Assisted -GPS

Global market segmentation by product:

Maps & Alerts

Precision Geo-targeting

Location-based Advertising Services

Secure Transactions and Redemptions

Analytics and Insights

Automotive Services

Campaign Management

Consumer & Enterprise Services

Global market segmentation by end-user:

Banking & Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defence

Hospitality & Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Utilities

Others (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Real Estate)

Global market segmentation by application:

Monitoring & Tracking

Navigation & Mapping

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Location-based Advertising

Networking & Entertainment

What questions does the Mobile Location Based Services market report answer pertaining to the regional reach of the industry

– The report claims to split the regional scope of the Mobile Location Based Services market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which of these regions is expected to accumulate the largest market share over the expected duration

– How do sales figures look at the moment How does the sales scenario look to the future?

– In view of the current scenario, how much revenue each region will achieve by the end of the forecast period

– How much market share each of these regions currently has accumulated

– How much is the growth rate that each topography will show over the expected timeline?

Table of Content

1 Introduction of Mobile Location Based Services Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of MarketResearch.Biz

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 Mobile Location Based Services Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Mobile Location Based Services Market, By technology, product, end-user, application, and region

6 Mobile Location Based Services Market, By Geography

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.2.1 U.S.

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 U.K.

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Rest of Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East

7 Mobile Location Based Services Market Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview

7.2 Company Market Ranking

7.3 Key Development Strategies

8 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Product Outlook

8.1.4 Key Developments

9 Appendix

9.1 Related Research

