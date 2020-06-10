DENSITY METER MARKET TO RECEIVE OVERWHELMING HIKE IN FUTURE | EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.; YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION; METTLER TOLEDO

Density meter market report also provides CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2026 for the market. SWOT analysis has been used throughout the report which helps emphasize on the global key manufacturers, market definition, description and analysis of the market competition landscape. With the study of competitor analysis, ICT industry can get knowhow of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. The density meter promotional report holds a massive importance when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements.

Global density meter market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1222.03 million by 2026 , registering a steady CAGR forecast To 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of various regulatory compliances regarding the detection of gaseous and liquid emissions from various industries.

What are the major business growth drivers?

Focus of various oil & gas industries from the downstream category to improve their operations is expected to boost the growth of the market. Presence of various strict regulatory compliances for ensuring safety and high quality of food; this factor is another factor driving this market growth. Growing volume of industrial automation in various manufacturing and processing industry verticals; this factor will also augment the market growth.

Key Segmentation of density meter market

By Implementation Type (Process, Lab),

Type (Vibrating, Nuclear, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Optical, Suspended Solid Analyzer/Sludge Density Meter, Refractometer, Optical Consistency Transmitter, Others),

Usage Type (Benchtop, Modules, Portable),

Industry Vertical (Chemicals & Material Science, Education/Research, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Electronics, Healthcare/Life Science & Pharmaceutical, Power & Utilities, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Others),

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Major Developments:

In June 2019, Damen Shipyards Group announced the availability of non-radioactive density meters developed by integrating a modern technique for detection of dredge pipes and retrofits. The meter branded as “CombiMeter” is developed with combined features of flow and density meter. The product has undergone various tests for detecting their efficiency and effectiveness before being made available to the market

In May 2016, Rhosonics Analytical B.V. announced the launch of “SDM Slurry Density Meter”, based on the ultrasonic technology for the detection of abrasive slurries and their density with no intrusion in the detection process. The product’s predecessor is highly effective in detection of slurries already having its application in various mineral processing plants along with various dredging ships globally

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global density meter market are Damen Shipyards Group; Rhosonics Analytical B.V.; Emerson Electric Co.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; METTLER TOLEDO; Toshiba International Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Endress+Hauser Management AG; AMETEK.Inc.; Anton Paar GmbH; VEGA Grieshaber; BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG; SCHMIDT + HAENSCH GmbH & Co.; proMtec GmbH; A.KRÜSS Optronic GmbH; Avenisense; Rudolph Research Analytical; Bopp & Reuther Messtechnik GmbH; Rototherm Group; KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.; LEMIS Baltic; MEIDENSHA CORPORATION among others.

