GLOBAL APP ANALYTICS MARKET 2020 TO GAIN OUTSTANDING THRIVE BY 2026 | GOOGLE, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, ADOBE, COUNTLY, LOCALYTICS, SWRVE

Global App Analytics Market is driven by increasing demand for smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.13 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.76 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 22.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Industry Competitors: App Analytics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in app analytics market are Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Adobe, Countly, Localytics, Swrve Inc., Amplitude, AppDynamics, AppsFlyer, Heap Inc., WizRocket, Inc., ContentSquare, Mixpanel, MOENGAGE, App Annie, Apptentive, Taplytics, Inc.,

Revealing the Competitive scenario

Key Segmentation: App Analytics Market

By Type (Mobile app analytics, Web app analytics), Component (Software, Service), Application (Revenue analytics, App performance analytics and operations, User analytics, Ad monitoring and marketing analytics), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Media and entertainment, Logistics, travel, and transportation, Telecom and IT and others),

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rise in the usage of smartphones & mobile application across the globe which is one of the major drivers of the market.

Global focus on digital transformation rises the demand for web & mobile application which is more feasible & reliable source

Research strategies and tools used of App Analytics Market:

This App Analytics market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of App Analytics

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing App Analytics capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on App Analytics manufacturer

App Analytics market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2018, apple announced that the developer of the application can now view the analytics such as number of downloads number of views etc. from new macOS Mojave App Store through appstore connect.

In May, 2018 Facebook launches commerce analytics app for IOS & android which has the feature of automated insights & notification alert when there is any deduction or charge.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global App Analytics Market

App Analytics Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

App Analytics Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

App Analytics Size (Value) Comparison by Region

App Analytics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

App Analytics Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of App Analytics

Global App Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

