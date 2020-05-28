Now that the latest coronavirus relief deal, known as the Heroes Act, offers moved forward to the U.S. Senate, AACC has delivered a letter to Senate leadership setting out five essential suggestions that will improve COVID-19 testing capability across the U.S. AACC desires the Senate to assure these suggestions are dealt with within the Heroes Work, as they are important to preventing a second wave of the pandemic.

With many states easing social distancing measures, it is more important than ever that the U.S. perform popular screening for COVID-19 to contain the pathogen. However, the country can be still dropping well brief of the tests levels that experts state are required to prevent a second influx. For example, the U.S. performed an ordinary of about 386,000 tests per day over the former week, but research workers from Harvard’s Global Wellness Institute estimation that the nation needs to perform 900,000 assessments per day time to find a continuing decline in cases. Previous coronavirus help expenses passed by Congress possess performed a crucial role in allowing the health care sector to ramp up to even these current examining amounts. Like the laws that offers arrive before it, the Characters Action as exceeded by the U.S. Home of Staff currently contains important provisions for combating the pandemic. Nevertheless, there can be still very much even more that requirements to be performed to prevent coronavirus instances from ascending once again.

To address the remaining gaps in U.S. testing, AACC’s members—who are clinical laboratory experts on the frontlines of COVID-19 testing—recommend that Congress include the following steps in any final package:

1. First, HHS should work with government stakeholders to develop a testing strategy that establishes a common terminology, identifies current challenges, specifies necessary resources, sets forth a plan for acquiring and distributing needed materials, and creates benchmarks and timelines for measuring progress.

2. To combat persistent testing supply shortages, the federal government should ensure that supplies are manufactured and distributed to labs in a timely manner. This effort should also enable healthcare facilities to regularly report their inventory levels so that the government can identify need and more equitably allocate resources.

3. Congressional leaders should continue to provide additional funding to CDC so that it can build the public health infrastructure needed to address this crisis.

4. The federal government should expand high-quality COVID-19 antibody testing by certifying the quality of these tests and reimbursing laboratories sufficiently for accurate antibody tests to facilitate widespread patient access to them.

5. The government should also continue to grant financial aid to healthcare facilities to offset the huge financial losses they are experiencing as a result of the pandemic.